Some 68 per cent of older Chinese are looking for employment after retirement age, a new survey shows. Photo: AP
Some 68 per cent of older Chinese are looking for employment after retirement age, a new survey shows. Photo: AP
China jobs
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese at retirement age are looking to rejoin the workforce, but are there enough jobs?

  • Some 68 per cent of older people say they have a strong desire to be employed after retirement age, according to a survey by 51 jobs
  • Chinese seniors may soon be competing in a job market that is already struggling to cater for tens of millions of university graduates

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 11:00am, 20 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 68 per cent of older Chinese are looking for employment after retirement age, a new survey shows. Photo: AP
Some 68 per cent of older Chinese are looking for employment after retirement age, a new survey shows. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE