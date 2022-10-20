Some 68 per cent of older Chinese are looking for employment after retirement age, a new survey shows. Photo: AP
Chinese at retirement age are looking to rejoin the workforce, but are there enough jobs?
- Some 68 per cent of older people say they have a strong desire to be employed after retirement age, according to a survey by 51 jobs
- Chinese seniors may soon be competing in a job market that is already struggling to cater for tens of millions of university graduates
