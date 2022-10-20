Tackling inequality has become a priority under President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
China’s Xi Jinping sends ‘warning signal’ to the wealthy as he opens new front in ‘common prosperity’ push
- President Xi Jinping’s report to the 20th party congress signalled more robust regulation to evenly distribute the spoils of China’s rapid development
- Analysts expect a wider array of taxes to support poor families and bolster the social safety net, while wealthy Chinese could face a rocky road ahead
Tackling inequality has become a priority under President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP