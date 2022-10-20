High quality development has been on among the top priorities of Beijing’s agenda over the past few years as China seeks to upgrade its industries amid rising competition with the United States in the area of advanced technology. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping’s drive for China’s high-quality development faces population, social capital balancing act
- President Xi Jinping emphasised ‘green development’, greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology during Sunday’s work report to the 20th party congress
- Xi did concede ‘imbalances and inadequacies’ and ‘wide gaps in development and income distribution between urban and rural areas and between regions’
High quality development has been on among the top priorities of Beijing’s agenda over the past few years as China seeks to upgrade its industries amid rising competition with the United States in the area of advanced technology. Photo: Xinhua