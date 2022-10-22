China has lost significant US market share in IT hardware and consumer electronics since the trade war began in 2018. Photo: AFP
Trade war tariffs have collapsed US imports of Chinese IT hardware and consumer electronics
- US imports from China of IT hardware and consumer electronics have slumped 62 per cent since 2018, a new study shows
- However, American imports of exercise equipment and lithium batteries from China have jumped considerably
