China has lost significant US market share in IT hardware and consumer electronics since the trade war began in 2018. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
Economy /  China Economy

Trade war tariffs have collapsed US imports of Chinese IT hardware and consumer electronics

  • US imports from China of IT hardware and consumer electronics have slumped 62 per cent since 2018, a new study shows
  • However, American imports of exercise equipment and lithium batteries from China have jumped considerably

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 7:16am, 22 Oct, 2022

