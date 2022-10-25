China’s Ministry of Water Resources said that 703.6 billion yuan (US$98 billion) was invested in water-conservancy infrastructure projects during the first eight months of 2022 – an increase of 63.9 per cent over the same period in 2021.

In total, the ministry said that construction had begun on more than 19,000 water-conservancy projects, of which 31 were considered “major” projects.

China’s ambitious South-North Water Transfer Project – an underground network of water tunnels that relocates water from the Yangtze River to northern China – kicked off construction of a new central line in July.

The new Yinjiangbuhan tunnel will drain water from the Three Gorges Dam to the Han River in a bid to support food production. With a total investment of around 60 billion yuan, the tunnel is expected to be the longest of its kind, once completed.

Another major project under way is the Guangdong-Beibu Gulf Water Resources Allocation Project. With a total investment of around 60 billion yuan, it is set to span more than 500km (310 miles) and will supply water to cities prone to drought in the westernmost areas of Guangdong province.

Earlier this year, work also began on a major floodgate-reconstruction project along the Yellow River. Comprising 37 floodgates between eastern Shandong province and central Henan province, the 2.07-billion-yuan project will improve irrigation in the critically important grain-producing region.

Renewable Energy

The central government has made green and renewable energy a central focus in its bid to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. As such, it has announced a swathe of new solar and wind energy projects in northern parts of the country.

According to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, the nation’s solar capacity expanded by 31 gigawatts in the year’s first half alone – an increase of 137 per cent from the same period in 2021.

In northeastern Liaoning province, construction began on six large-scale renewable energy projects in September 2022 with a total investment of more than 600 billion yuan. Comprising wind, solar and nuclear energy, the project is expected to produce a cumulative 60GW worth of power-generating capacity – more than the total capacity of Vietnam.

Furthermore, He Lifeng, director of China’s top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said China is planning to build a further 450GW worth of solar and wind capacity in the Gobi Desert and other northern desert regions.

The country has set its sights on reaching 1,200GW worth of wind and solar power capacity by 2030, which is when China has said it hopes to reach peak carbon emissions.

Transportation

In September, the Ministry of Transport revealed that, between January and August, 2.34 trillion yuan was invested in transport-related fixed assets, including new highways and railways. It marked a year-on-year growth of 6.6 per cent.

By the end of August, there were more than 240 newly constructed expressways and highways across the country, comprising around 7,400km of new roads, the ministry said.

One such project was a new 294km expressway along Xinjiang’s border with Qianhai that further connects the Uygur autonomous region with the rest of China’s expressway system. And in western Sichuan province alone, the third quarter saw construction begin on 10 expressway projects comprising 935km of road, which the ministry called a record for the region.

In September, China Railway Group announced the commencement of construction on a key section of the Beijing-Xiongan-Shangqiu High-Speed Railway. The 552km railway marks the further development of the Xiongan New Area – a new urban district 100km from Beijing that was hand-picked by President Xi Jinping to be developed into a new “dream city” for China.

In total, the state-owned group said 25 projects were under way, and these will increase China’s rail length – both normal and high-speed rail – by more than 5,300km. The country aims to have about 200,000km of railway completed by 2035.

East-West Data Transfer Project

The construction of a new data-processing network, dubbed the “East-West Data Transfer Project”, began this year.

The mega-project will see data – collected from the highly developed urban centres of eastern China – sent to the country’s more resource-rich western regions for processing.

Authorities hope the new project will help develop the digital infrastructure in the west to match that of the east, while further expanding China’s digital economy, according to a report in People’s Daily.

Since 2015, China’s data growth has averaged more than 30 per cent per annum, and the number of data centres grew from 1.24 million in 2015 to 5 million by 2020, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first quarter, 25 construction projects related to data networks had begun across eight regions, including the Greater Bay Area, the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, and the Yangtze River Delta. The project is being driven by 190 billion yuan worth of cumulative investment.

The NDRC expects investment in big data centres to grow at an annual rate of more than 20 per cent during China’s 14th five-year plan to 2025, generating a cumulative investment of more than 3 trillion yuan.

Underground Urban-Development Networks

The construction of underground pipeline networks for electricity, water, heat, gas and telecommunications in cities is a major undertaking that China has accelerated this year.

As China’s urbanisation level rises, the construction of underground integrated corridors will bring an annual average investment demand of billions of yuan, according to Dou Yong, the head of the Research Group on Urban Underground Pipe Network Construction at the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges.

The first half of 2022 saw 68 such underground pipeline projects under development, spanning an estimated 285km, according to state media reports citing the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.