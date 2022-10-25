Hainan has proposed developing the Haikou Meilan International Airport into a global aviation hub covering the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Hainan announces airport upgrade, tunnel plan to enhance transport links with the Greater Bay Area
- Authorities hope to create an ‘outer island circle’ to enable travel between Hainan and the Greater Bay Area within one and a half hours
- The draft plan proposes a new sea crossing between Hainan and Guangdong province, an airport upgrade and high-speed railway
