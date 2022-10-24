China’s retail sales missed expectations in September, rising by only 2.5 per cent, year on year. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s third-quarter GDP surprises, casting doubt on an easing of zero-Covid strategy
- Stronger-than-expected economic growth was seen despite weakening retail sales, with industrial production faring better than expected
- ‘Notable downward pressures’ are still holding back a full economic rebound, and ‘the outlook remains gloomy’ with trade growth at risk, economists say
