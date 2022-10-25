Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index reached a low point on Monday not seen in more than 13 years. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index reached a low point on Monday not seen in more than 13 years. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘epic’ stock sell-off, weak yuan don’t tell whole story for economy

  • While analysts say the risks of further market upheaval remain high, drastic fluctuations this week are seen as an ‘extreme’ reaction to China’s leadership reshuffle
  • Recent turbulence across mainland China and Hong Kong indices does not appear to have reached the level of the financial market crash in 2015

Orange Wang

Updated: 9:30pm, 25 Oct, 2022

