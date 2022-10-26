Partnering on clean energy could be the bright idea that China and Australia need to mend fences while helping to ensure that their people have enough power. Illustration: Perry Tse
China and Australia still need each other, and their interest in clean energy may just clear the slate
- Although their political rivalry and trade quarrels persist, a decoupling between Canberra and Beijing is ‘neither practical, nor realistic’
- While there might not be a ‘silver bullet’ to reset relations, they share a common goal of curbing climate change while guarding against energy crises
Partnering on clean energy could be the bright idea that China and Australia need to mend fences while helping to ensure that their people have enough power. Illustration: Perry Tse