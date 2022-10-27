German Ambassador Patricia Flor says her government is still keen on cooperating with China to produce mRNA vaccines. Photo: BioNTech
China-Germany ties in focus as Ambassador Patricia Flor calls for level playing field and vaccine cooperation
- German ambassador to China says the major trade partners need to seek a ‘sustainable way of keeping up our bilateral engagement’ after 50 years of ties
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz could become the first major Western leader to visit China following its leadership-reshuffling party congress
