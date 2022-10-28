The 111 million self-employed people in China account for two-thirds of all market entities, offering jobs for nearly 300 million people in September. Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
China’s renewed support for self-employed seen as only short-term fix as long as zero-Covid remains
- Outgoing Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday signed a State Council decree to update regulations for self-employed businesses which had been in place for 11 years
- The 111 million self-employed people China, seen as a key part of the economy, have struggled amid the economic downturn and stringent coronavirus policies
