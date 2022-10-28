During the 2021 coup in Myanmar, Chinese factories were set on fire. Photo: AP
China’s private security firms to shield against ‘terrorist sabotage’ as Xi Jinping looks to protect overseas assets

  • More former People’s Liberation Army and police members could serve as mercenaries overseas as China aims to protect its assets and people abroad
  • Private security is said to be in the early stages of being useful as a strategic tool for Beijing to project power and protect its interests abroad

Kandy Wong

Updated: 8:30pm, 28 Oct, 2022

