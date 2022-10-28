Foreign investment will be also encouraged in advanced manufacturing, energy saving and environmental protection sectors in China’s central, western and northeastern regions. Photo: Bloomberg
Foreign investment will be also encouraged in advanced manufacturing, energy saving and environmental protection sectors in China’s central, western and northeastern regions. Photo: Bloomberg
China's economic recovery
China expands list of sectors for foreign investment to 519, focus on manufacturing

  • China’s state planner on Friday confirmed 519 sectors will be open to foreign investment from the start of next year, up from 480 previously
  • Air ground support equipment, components related to autonomous driving, advanced manufacturing, energy saving and environmental protection are also included

Updated: 4:52pm, 28 Oct, 2022

