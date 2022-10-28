Foreign investment will be also encouraged in advanced manufacturing, energy saving and environmental protection sectors in China’s central, western and northeastern regions. Photo: Bloomberg
China expands list of sectors for foreign investment to 519, focus on manufacturing
- China’s state planner on Friday confirmed 519 sectors will be open to foreign investment from the start of next year, up from 480 previously
- Air ground support equipment, components related to autonomous driving, advanced manufacturing, energy saving and environmental protection are also included
Foreign investment will be also encouraged in advanced manufacturing, energy saving and environmental protection sectors in China’s central, western and northeastern regions. Photo: Bloomberg