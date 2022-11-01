China is expected to continue taking any steps it can to increase the portion of global trade settled in the yuan rather than the US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

China trade: yuan settlements seen rising as geopolitical strife fuels currency diversification

  • The share of Chinese trade settled in its currency has been gradually rising, with China’s ‘robust exports’ since 2020 contributing to the trend
  • Beijing’s strict capital controls could also be serving to increase use of the yuan in trade settlements

Kandy Wong
Updated: 7:00am, 1 Nov, 2022

