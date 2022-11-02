Shanghai officials found 568 Covid-19 cases in October, prompting lockdowns for tens of thousands of residents in more than 20 residential areas and hindering consumption. Photo: AFP
How much is China’s economy struggling, and how much worse can it get?
- World’s second-largest economy has been facing setback after setback, and it’s unclear whether recent GDP figures will mark the start of a sustainable recovery
- China’s restrictive zero-Covid policy, property downturn and waning confidence among consumers and investors remain outsized economic threats
