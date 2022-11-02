India has implemented various industrial policies to reduce dependence on Chinese imports and boost local manufacturing. Photo: AP
India wants to loosen import reliance on China, but it’s ‘becoming worse’
- China’s exports to India increased by 31 per cent to US$89.6 billion in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021
- India is attempting strategic decoupling from China, while trying to boost domestic manufacturing and capitalise on global investors’ efforts to diversify
