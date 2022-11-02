No further details of time frame were provided by the Ministry of Finance release on Monday, which was dated last Thursday, but it is seen as part of a plan to improve Shenzhen’s fiscal system and debt management. Photo: Winson Wong
Shenzhen backed to ‘pioneer’ China’s national tax reform, sets off property alarm bells in Hong Kong
- Ministry of Finance supports Shenzhen to undertake ‘major national tax reform and research’ as part of a plan to improve its fiscal system and debt management
- The development fuelled market speculation in neighbouring Hong Kong, with around 25,000 workers from the city living in Shenzhen
