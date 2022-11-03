The 20th party congress report set an objective of “substantially” growing the middle class by 2035. Photo: AFP
China names model county for inequality reduction as Xi Jinping accelerates transition to a ‘modern socialist country’
- Jiashan county in the eastern province of Zhejiang has been designated a demonstration zone by Beijing in its drive to reduce inequality
- The plan sheds light on some of the metrics that could be used to measure ‘common prosperity’, such as an acceptable urban-rural income ratio
The 20th party congress report set an objective of “substantially” growing the middle class by 2035. Photo: AFP