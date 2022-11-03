Increasingly divergent monetary policies between China and the United States have been a key concern of Chinese regulators. Photo: Bloomberg
Increasingly divergent monetary policies between China and the United States have been a key concern of Chinese regulators. Photo: Bloomberg
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

China yuan: top financial regulators raise alarm over global inflation, tightening Western monetary policy

  • High global inflation has been highlighted as a significant challenge for China by central bank governor Yi Gang and top banking regulator Guo Shuqing
  • Sentiment towards yuan-denominated assets is weakening amid concern about zero-Covid and possible intervention in the foreign exchange market

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 4:00pm, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Increasingly divergent monetary policies between China and the United States have been a key concern of Chinese regulators. Photo: Bloomberg
Increasingly divergent monetary policies between China and the United States have been a key concern of Chinese regulators. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE