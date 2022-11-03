China’s leadership reshuffle under President Xi Jinping (pictured on screen) last month raised questions about the country’s economic policy moving forward. Photo: AP
US firms told ‘China is still open for business’ in charm offensive following party congress
- Round-table discussion with more than 60 American companies gives National Development and Reform Commission a chance to tout China’s opening up
- But uncertainties over China’s future economic policies, its zero-Covid strategy, and rising tensions with the US continue to suppress foreign confidence in Chinese market
China’s leadership reshuffle under President Xi Jinping (pictured on screen) last month raised questions about the country’s economic policy moving forward. Photo: AP