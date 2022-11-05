Nearly 21 million people directly or indirectly depend on Bangladesh’s Teesta River for their livelihoods. Photo: AFP
China-backed revival of Teesta River, shared by Bangladesh and India, moves forward amid geopolitical concerns

  • China’s ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming says he hopes work on the river restoration can begin ‘within a very short time frame’
  • Environmental concerns, questions over who benefits from the investment and potential objections from India hang over the project

Ananta Agarwal

Updated: 6:30pm, 5 Nov, 2022

