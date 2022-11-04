Some local governments across China have resorted to selling off former resettlement housing projects to boost revenue. Photo: Simon Song
China tells local officials to take stock of their idle, underused state assets to alleviate economic pains
- Fresh guidelines are intended to help improve the financial conditions of local-level governments across China
- Whether it has the intended effect remains to be seen, but analysts say the directive nonetheless highlights just how urgent it is to improve fiscal conditions
Some local governments across China have resorted to selling off former resettlement housing projects to boost revenue. Photo: Simon Song