Han Wenxiu is deputy director at the office of the Central Economic and Financial Affairs Commission. Photo: SCMP
China’s No 1 priority is still GDP growth, senior economic official asserts, amid focus on ‘common prosperity’
- Comments from Han Wenxiu come amid worries that focus on high-quality development and ‘common prosperity’ could sideline growth priorities
- Han, 59, is expected to rise to a prominent role in the next Chinese leadership to be announced in March
Han Wenxiu is deputy director at the office of the Central Economic and Financial Affairs Commission. Photo: SCMP