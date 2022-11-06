Han Wenxiu is deputy director at the office of the Central Economic and Financial Affairs Commission. Photo: SCMP
Han Wenxiu is deputy director at the office of the Central Economic and Financial Affairs Commission. Photo: SCMP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s No 1 priority is still GDP growth, senior economic official asserts, amid focus on ‘common prosperity’

  • Comments from Han Wenxiu come amid worries that focus on high-quality development and ‘common prosperity’ could sideline growth priorities
  • Han, 59, is expected to rise to a prominent role in the next Chinese leadership to be announced in March

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Han Wenxiu is deputy director at the office of the Central Economic and Financial Affairs Commission. Photo: SCMP
Han Wenxiu is deputy director at the office of the Central Economic and Financial Affairs Commission. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE