Community-level food kitchens across China help ensure that the nation’s rapidly ageing population is cared for. Photo: Xinhua
China food security
China’s state-run cooperatives and food kitchens do not signal reversal of opening-up policy, analysts say

  • Uncertainty over China’s economic policy direction under the new leadership has roused suspicion of a return to planned-economy era that experts say is unfounded
  • So-called cooperatives and food kitchens are closely associated with China’s unsuccessful planned economy from more than four decades ago, but now lack administrative powers

Updated: 8:18pm, 7 Nov, 2022

