State-owned enterprises account for around 32 per cent of the total market capitalisation in the Chinese stock market and hold more than 56 per cent of China’s overall corporate assets, according to official data. Photo: Reuters
China’s state firms needed to provide ‘economic foundation’, but pressure mounting due to ‘hidden losses’
- State-owned enterprises account for around 32 per cent of the total market capitalisation in the stock market and hold more than 56 per cent of corporate assets
- Beijing has also pledged continuous support for the private sector, but they have problems of their own and are lagging behind state firms due to a lack of investment
State-owned enterprises account for around 32 per cent of the total market capitalisation in the Chinese stock market and hold more than 56 per cent of China’s overall corporate assets, according to official data. Photo: Reuters