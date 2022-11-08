China’s C919 passenger jet at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s C919: orders fly in for home-grown passenger jet at the country’s biggest air show

  • The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) has secured orders from seven local leasing firms for 300 of its C919 planes
  • Comac has said it plans to deliver the first of its narrow-body passenger jets to China Eastern Airlines by the end of this year

Luna SunAmanda Lee
Luna Sun in Zhuhaiand Amanda Lee

Updated: 10:15pm, 8 Nov, 2022

