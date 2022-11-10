Vice-Premier Liu He shakes hands with then US president Donald Trump at the White House in January 2020, when they signed a trade agreement. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s economic tsar sends rare public message, warnings to future policymakers
- Vice-Premier Liu He, 70, has been instrumental in the development of China’s economy over the past decade, but drastic policy shifts could affect his legacy
- Liu reiterates the importance of boosting domestic demand and making supply-side reforms, but not reverting to full isolationism
