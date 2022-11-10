Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurate the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurate the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China seeks upgrade of massive trade zone with Southeast Asian nations amid US hostility

  • Beijing says it will approach leaders in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc this week about accelerating the Asean-China Free Trade Area ‘Version 3.0’
  • China is looking to upgrade its Southeast Asia trade ties as the US government squeezes it economically through tariffs and curbs on its hi-tech sector

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 1:09pm, 10 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurate the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurate the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE