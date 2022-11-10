Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurate the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China seeks upgrade of massive trade zone with Southeast Asian nations amid US hostility
- Beijing says it will approach leaders in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc this week about accelerating the Asean-China Free Trade Area ‘Version 3.0’
- China is looking to upgrade its Southeast Asia trade ties as the US government squeezes it economically through tariffs and curbs on its hi-tech sector
