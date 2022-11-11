01:30
China’s zero-Covid policy under pressure as infections rise in major cities
China’s migrant workers forced home, factory owners struggling to survive under coronavirus lockdowns
- China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou is at the centre of the latest nationwide surge in cases after it reported more than 2,000 on Wednesday
- Migrant workers have been forced to return home as micro- and small-sized enterprises have closed with mass testing and lockdowns in place
