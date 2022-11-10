China’s Ambassador to El Salvador Ou Jianhong and Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele attend the first stone laying ceremony of the new National Library, financed by China, in San Salvador. Photo: Reuters
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China’s free-trade talks with El Salvador reflect Beijing’s inroads into US’ ‘backyard’

  • Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele tweeted his country ‘will sign a free-trade agreement with China’ after meeting with Beijing’s ambassador
  • Chile, Peru and Costa Rica have free-trade deals with China and Beijing is talking to five other Latin American nations about future agreements

Ralph Jennings
Updated: 11:00pm, 10 Nov, 2022

