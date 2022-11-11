China ranks eighth in the world in terms of “talent competitiveness”, a new report says. Photo: Reuters
China lags behind the US, South Korea, Japan and Singapore in ‘talent competitiveness’, report says
- China ranks eighth in the world in terms of ‘talent competitiveness’, behind the US, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, according to a new report
- China is determined to nurture its technological know-how amid heightened tensions with the US, but the report shows there is a way to go in some fields
