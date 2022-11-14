South Korea is the world’s second largest semiconductor foundry market, which means its companies manufacture chips that others design. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea caught in the middle of US-China chip war, but American export control requests unlikely
- The South Korean semiconductor industry relies on the United States for equipment needed to make chips, while China is the sector’s largest export destination
- Seoul is reportedly gearing up to join the US-led Chip 4 alliance, but Washington is unlikely ask the government to impose export restrictions, industry insiders say
South Korea is the world’s second largest semiconductor foundry market, which means its companies manufacture chips that others design. Photo: Bloomberg