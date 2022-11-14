South Korea is the world’s second largest semiconductor foundry market, which means its companies manufacture chips that others design. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea is the world’s second largest semiconductor foundry market, which means its companies manufacture chips that others design. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations
Economy /  China Economy

South Korea caught in the middle of US-China chip war, but American export control requests unlikely

  • The South Korean semiconductor industry relies on the United States for equipment needed to make chips, while China is the sector’s largest export destination
  • Seoul is reportedly gearing up to join the US-led Chip 4 alliance, but Washington is unlikely ask the government to impose export restrictions, industry insiders say

Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korea is the world’s second largest semiconductor foundry market, which means its companies manufacture chips that others design. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea is the world’s second largest semiconductor foundry market, which means its companies manufacture chips that others design. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE