As a flagship for China’s overseas investment, the asset allocation of the US$1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund is closely watched by market professionals, especially after markets turned volatile amid the US Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening to curb decades-high inflation. Photo: Reuters
China’s sovereign wealth fund calls for economic globalisation, ‘free, open, orderly’ investment flow
- China Investment Corporation’s (CIC) overseas investments registered a net return of 14.27 per cent in US dollar terms last year, compared to 14.07 per cent a year earlier
- Its 2021 annual earnings report said that CIC had been ‘confronted with a complex and trying external environment’
