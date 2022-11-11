China’s Yangtze River Delta, which includes Shanghai (pictured), has a new three-year plan to lure global talent and investment. Photo: AFP
China touts global business aspirations for Yangtze River Delta, with safeguards for foreign investors
- China’s top economic planner unveils multi-year effort to restore market confidence, encourage investment and punish attempts to quell competition
- But a restrictive zero-Covid policy continues to loom large, having already taken a hefty toll on business and livelihoods in the Yangtze River Delta, which includes Shanghai
