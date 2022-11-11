China has announced changes to its strict Covid-19 measures, including for inbound travellers. Photo: AFP
China’s easing of some coronavirus rules ‘encouraging’, but economic impact seen as limited
- China on Friday eased quarantine times for inbound travellers, along with several other of its hardline coronavirus containment rules
- But the changes are not a reversal of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy, and foreign business groups and economists say the impact will be limited
China has announced changes to its strict Covid-19 measures, including for inbound travellers. Photo: AFP