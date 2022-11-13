China’s “rust belt” is hoping that a push toward renewable energy, such as from this wind power station in Jilin province, will help the region reverse decades of economic stagnation. Photo: Xinhua
Can green transition help China’s northeast shake off its ‘rust belt’ moniker with a new clean-energy engine?
- Although Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces remain dependent on coal and steel industries, renewable energy is expected to produce more economic opportunities moving forward
- But critics question if green-energy build-up will be enough for the region to counter ingrained economic issues that have hindered past efforts at revitalisation.
China’s “rust belt” is hoping that a push toward renewable energy, such as from this wind power station in Jilin province, will help the region reverse decades of economic stagnation. Photo: Xinhua