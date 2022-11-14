The austere choreography of Beijing’s twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle contrasted with the bruising political campaigns of the US midterms, which have yet to reveal how much power Republicans will have starting in January and what that will mean for President Joe Biden’s China policy or Indo-Pacific Strategy. Photo: AFP
Global Impact: What do the US midterms mean for Joe Biden’s already shaky anti-China partnerships?

  • In this edition, we look at the alliances and partnerships US President Joe Biden has been building over the last two years, largely aimed at dealing with threats from China

Robert Delaney
Updated: 2:00pm, 14 Nov, 2022

