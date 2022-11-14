Agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, accounting for 75 per cent of its exports. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Pakistan trade deficit in focus after prime minister’s visit to Beijing
- Exporting more agricultural goods to China is on the table, but structural barriers and a lack of technological advancements in rural Pakistan are holding back the industry
- New land routes in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor could make it easier for the world’s largest importer of agricultural commodities to get more rice and other staple goods
