Air China and Rolls-Royce have formed a joint venture in Beijing to repair and service aeroplane engines such as the Trent 1000 turbofan (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE
Rolls-Royce flags China supply-chain concerns while taking long-term approach to investments there

  • Once confident in Beijing’s efforts to manage the pandemic, Rolls-Royce has seen ‘more interruptions’ in its China operations this year as a result of its zero-Covid policy
  • The aerospace firm is seeking stability after lockdowns and other coronavirus controls have become major challenges to manufacturing, logistics and shipping in China

Amanda Lee and Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 15 Nov, 2022

