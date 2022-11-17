Taiwan may be looking to further protect its technology from falling into the hands of mainland Chinese firms. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan may further restrict tech over spectre of mainland China taking sensitive technology
- Lawmaker expects regulatory-tightening discussions to take place in coming months, with an eye on protecting Taiwan’s critically important tech industry
- Illegal tech transfers have long been a thorny issue between China and its major economic partners, despite improvements in IP protections in recent years
