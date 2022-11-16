China expects the number of university graduates to reach 11.58 million in 2023, an increase of 820,000 from this year. Photo: Getty Images
China jobs: Beijing vows new support for graduates as youth unemployment woes continue
- Authorities will streamline employment registration and introduce policies to encourage public and private sector firms to create more jobs
- Officials in Beijing expect the number of university graduates to reach 11.58 million in 2023, an increase of 820,000 from this year
