People use smartphones in Jakarta, Indonesia – a country where e-commerce sales are expected to more than double by 2025. Photo: Getty Images
China to help Indonesia build digital economy as e-commerce sweeps archipelago
- At G20 summit in Bali this week, China and Indonesia signed deals that could bring greater internet connectivity to hundreds of remote islands
- Some of the joint projects may fall under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and Indonesia’s central bank expects the value of its e-commerce to double by 2025
