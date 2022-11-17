People use smartphones in Jakarta, Indonesia – a country where e-commerce sales are expected to more than double by 2025. Photo: Getty Images
China to help Indonesia build digital economy as e-commerce sweeps archipelago

  • At G20 summit in Bali this week, China and Indonesia signed deals that could bring greater internet connectivity to hundreds of remote islands
  • Some of the joint projects may fall under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and Indonesia’s central bank expects the value of its e-commerce to double by 2025

Ralph Jennings
Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Nov, 2022

