Beijing’s mass-testing requirements illustrate how China’s zero-Covid policy is still adversely affecting business operations. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations
Economy / China Economy

EU chamber in China intent on getting Beijing to ‘move the needle’ as ideology curtails commerce

  • ‘I can hardly leave my doorstep’: chamber president laments in fresh call for substantial action to restore business confidence among EU firms operating in China
  • Comments come a month after 20th party congress raised concerns among foreign investors and stoked uncertainties over China’s future economic policies

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 6:30am, 18 Nov, 2022

