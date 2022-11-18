Beijing’s mass-testing requirements illustrate how China’s zero-Covid policy is still adversely affecting business operations. Photo: Reuters
EU chamber in China intent on getting Beijing to ‘move the needle’ as ideology curtails commerce
- ‘I can hardly leave my doorstep’: chamber president laments in fresh call for substantial action to restore business confidence among EU firms operating in China
- Comments come a month after 20th party congress raised concerns among foreign investors and stoked uncertainties over China’s future economic policies
