Ma Xiaohe also proposed several means to assist low-income group, including skills training, employment support and improving social security to gradually lift them into the middle class. Photo: Xinhua
China urged to ensure stable economy, fix ‘fragile’ wealth accumulation before seeking common prosperity

  • Ma Xiaohe, the former head of a government think tank, believes that China’s ‘wealth accumulation mechanism is very fragile’ amid the recent common prosperity drive
  • Common prosperity is not a new policy, but President Xi Jinping signalled more robust regulation to narrow the wealth gap during last month’s 20th party congress

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 6:30am, 19 Nov, 2022

