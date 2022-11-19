Ma Xiaohe also proposed several means to assist low-income group, including skills training, employment support and improving social security to gradually lift them into the middle class. Photo: Xinhua
China urged to ensure stable economy, fix ‘fragile’ wealth accumulation before seeking common prosperity
- Ma Xiaohe, the former head of a government think tank, believes that China’s ‘wealth accumulation mechanism is very fragile’ amid the recent common prosperity drive
- Common prosperity is not a new policy, but President Xi Jinping signalled more robust regulation to narrow the wealth gap during last month’s 20th party congress
Ma Xiaohe also proposed several means to assist low-income group, including skills training, employment support and improving social security to gradually lift them into the middle class. Photo: Xinhua