China’s small firms have borne the brunt of weakening demand and repeated lockdowns under Beijing’s stringent zero-Covid policy. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s small firms have borne the brunt of weakening demand and repeated lockdowns under Beijing’s stringent zero-Covid policy. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & finance
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Covid lockdowns still weigh heavy on small firms, despite promise of more bank support

  • Chinese authorities have begun rolling out a raft of measures to help micro- and small-enterprises (MSE), including extending loan repayments
  • But that may not be enough for the country’s MSEs, who are struggling with revenue and cash flow due to wide-ranging coronavirus restrictions

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 8:00pm, 19 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s small firms have borne the brunt of weakening demand and repeated lockdowns under Beijing’s stringent zero-Covid policy. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s small firms have borne the brunt of weakening demand and repeated lockdowns under Beijing’s stringent zero-Covid policy. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE