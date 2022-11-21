Mainland China’s financial incentives are losing their allure among Taiwanese as the economy slows and political distrust grows on both sides. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Mainland China’s efforts to lure Taiwanese fade with deepening distrust and a slowing economy

  • Nearly five years ago Beijing introduced 31 measures that gave Taiwanese freer access to opportunities and benefits in the mainland
  • The soft-power gambit for reunification is losing its lustre, however, due to the mainland’s slowing economy and heightened political tensions

Ralph Jennings and Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 6:00am, 21 Nov, 2022

