The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) met with a delegation of US business representatives this week in a bid to restore market confidence. Photo: EPA-EFE
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) met with a delegation of US business representatives this week in a bid to restore market confidence. Photo: EPA-EFE
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China meets with US firms including ExxonMobil, Boeing and Cargill as it seeks to restore market confidence

  • China’s top economic planning agency met with US multinationals including ExxonMobil, Boeing, Cargill and Emerson Electric this week
  • The discussions signal Beijing is prioritising economic growth and is eager restore market confidence after the 20th party congress, experts say

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 19 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) met with a delegation of US business representatives this week in a bid to restore market confidence. Photo: EPA-EFE
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) met with a delegation of US business representatives this week in a bid to restore market confidence. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE