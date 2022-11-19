The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) met with a delegation of US business representatives this week in a bid to restore market confidence. Photo: EPA-EFE
China meets with US firms including ExxonMobil, Boeing and Cargill as it seeks to restore market confidence
- China’s top economic planning agency met with US multinationals including ExxonMobil, Boeing, Cargill and Emerson Electric this week
- The discussions signal Beijing is prioritising economic growth and is eager restore market confidence after the 20th party congress, experts say
