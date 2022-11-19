A worker in Bangladesh hangs freshly dyed cotton thread to dry in the sun this week. The country has been seeing a large increase in clothing orders from the United States. Photo: DPA
China trade: decade-low import of cotton yarn reflects ‘global slowdown’ in clothing demand
- US-led ban on Xinjiang cotton, zero-Covid restrictions and supply-chain delays also helped drive down China’s cotton-yarn imports during the year’s first three quarters
- Shortfall in China’s yarn imports this year is equal to about 3.5 million bales of cotton lint, and it actually exported yarn to India – an ‘unheard of’ development
