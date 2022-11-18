A member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China has flagged the urgent need to get China’s economy back on track. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s weak GDP growth ‘cannot continue’, Beijing’s economic advisers warn at Caixin Summit
- Monetary policy adviser says a rocky economic recalibration will magnify existing difficulties and risks, driving China’s economy down a slow and distorted path
- Liu Shijin points to ‘rather difficult’ challenge of keeping China’s annual GDP growth rate at no less than 4.7 per cent if Beijing intends to reach its 2035 per capital income goals
