Apple it expected lower iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments than previously, and Foxconn also revised down its fourth-quarter growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Apple it expected lower iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments than previously, and Foxconn also revised down its fourth-quarter growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus China
Economy /  China Economy

Global Impact: Zero-Covid’s liabilities adding up after Foxconn factory disruptions hit iPhone shipments

  • Global Impact is a fortnightly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
  • In this edition, we looks at how China’s zero-Covid policy recently claimed another victim as scenes from the world’s largest iPhone factory grabbed headlines

Matt Haldane
Matt Haldane

Updated: 2:00pm, 21 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple it expected lower iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments than previously, and Foxconn also revised down its fourth-quarter growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Apple it expected lower iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments than previously, and Foxconn also revised down its fourth-quarter growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE